13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are back as we head into the weekend with cool mornings giving way to pleasant afternoons. Thursday night looks clear and calm with wind speeds relaxing under 20 mph after sunset. Highs in the low 80s Thursday afternoon mean a cool evening as temps drop to the 70s after sunset and low 60s ahead of sunrise Friday. Our warming trend takes highs back to the mid 80s Friday, upper 80s Saturday, and near 90º on Sunday under a sunny sky with light winds. Our next weather system arrives early next week with an increase in cloud cover bringing a 10%-20% rain chance through the middle of next week as highs fall back to the mid to upper 80s.