13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Sept. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Hazy sunshine sticks around as we close out the week with wildfire smoke drifting in from fires burning across the region. Air Quality remains "Moderate" due to smoke and ozone through the weekend with otherwise mostly sunny skies and light winds. Low temperatures fall to the low 70s each morning and highs climb to the mid 90s each afternoon through the weekend. Changes arrive Tuesday as a breezy wind picks up with gusts to 25 mph ahead of a cold front that brings a slight chance for rain (10%) and highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds.