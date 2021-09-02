13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Sept. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Our weather pattern dries out and heats up heading into the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine expected as highs climb back above the seasonal average by Labor Day. Thursday night features a clear sky and a light breeze with lows falling to the upper 70s ahead of sunrise Friday. Highs climb near 99º Friday and 101º Saturday with a light breeze and sunshine. No weather worries in the weekend forecast with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Mt. Charleston, mid 90s for Red Rock, and close to 105º on Lake Mead. High pressure takes over moving into next week which continues our heating trend, temperatures jump near 104º on Sunday and 107º on Labor Day. The return of weak monsoon moisture will help drop highs back near 100º again by next Thursday as a 10% storm chance pops up each afternoon next week.