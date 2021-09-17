13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Sept. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures trend cooler as storm chances increase Friday with wind staying breezy into the weekend. Dry conditions hold Thursday night, but clouds mix in Friday as an isolated storm chance develops in the afternoon and evening. Chances are just 10% in the valley and 30% in the mountains, but thunderstorm activity is possible with locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning. Highs will be capped near 97º in Las Vegas Friday with the increase in cloud cover as gusts 25-30 mph continue. Breezy wind and a 10% storm chances lingers Saturday as highs drop a few more degrees to 94º in Las Vegas. Saturday's storm chances are highest in the mountains again, so count on a 30% storm chance if you plan to head to Mt. Charleston this weekend. We dry out Sunday as a cold front drops through the region and we're back to clear, sunny skies Monday as wind speeds relax. Highs fall from 95º Sunday to 91º Monday and Tuesday. Looks like highs rebound back to the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week.