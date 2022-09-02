13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our Excessive Heat Warning lasts through Tuesday evening with extreme temperatures expected through Labor Day weekend. We'll see daytime highs landing near 108° Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Labor Day at 110°. Mostly sunny skies will pair with mostly dry conditions. We're watching 10-20% storm chances for Spring Mountains the rest of the week with daytime highs for the mountains in the low 80s. Even as our Excessive Heat Warning expires, temperatures remain well above average with temps close to 105° mid-week.