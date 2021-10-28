13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Oct. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs near 80º and dry conditions hold through the weekend with a breezy wind developing Halloween that delivers more seasonal temperatures next week. Sunny skies are back Friday with a forecast high of 79º . We'll bump highs near 80º Saturday as more cloud cover moves in, with partly cloudy conditions settling in through the start of next week. Halloween will start in the upper 50s and low 60s before climbing to a high of 78º. A light breeze with gusts 25 mph or less develops Sunday afternoon but shouldn't be too much of a nuisance for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the low 70s during the evening and drop to the upper 60s around 9 or 10 p.m. Halloween's breeze helps to bring slightly cooler air in for next week with highs in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky Monday through the end of next week.