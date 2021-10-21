13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Oct. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —High clouds and warming temperatures expected closing out the week with a storm system bringing the return of breezy wind and rain chances early next week. Thursday night looks partly cloudy and calm with temperatures in the upper 60s after dinner time and lows in the upper 50s overnight. High temperatures make it back to the low 80s Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky with gusts to 25 mph. The increase in wind helps to knock temps down a few degrees this weekend, with highs falling to the mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. A storm system arrives Monday with gusts exceeding 35 mph possible under a mostly cloudy sky. A 40%-50% rain chance arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning with highs falling to the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Skies clear and temps warm as this system moves on and we're back to the upper 70s with sunshine approaching next weekend.