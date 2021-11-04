13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Nov. 4, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and highs near 80º hold heading into the weekend before a trough of low pressure brings the return of more seasonal temperatures by next week. Thursday night stays clear and quiet with dinner time temps in the 70s before overnight lows fall to the upper 50s ahead of sunrise Friday. Highs climb close to 80º again Friday afternoon with light winds and mostly sunny skies. No weather worries for Friday night plans; expect temps to hang around the 70s for most of the evening. The warmest temps of the week are expected Saturday with a forecast high of 82º. Gusts 20 mph pick up Saturday though, a sign the ridge of high pressure is starting to break down and changes are coming. Gusts 20-25 mph hang around Sunday and Monday with increasing clouds and decreasing highs. Temps fall from the upper 70s Sunday, to the mid 70s Monday, and the low 70s Tuesday through the end of next week.