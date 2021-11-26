Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Nov. 25, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
The November 25, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 01:50:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wind Advisory in effect for the Colorado River Valley has been extended until this evening. The Colorado River Valley could experience gusts as high as 40 mph, creating rough waters. Breezy conditions will start to calm down around the valley throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

High pressure settles in over the valley heading into the weekend. Temperatures will hover around normal for Black Friday. Days will start and end crisp with clear skies. We’ll warm to about 10 degrees above normal by Sunday and the sunny skies will stick around.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018