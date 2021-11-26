13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Nov. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wind Advisory in effect for the Colorado River Valley has been extended until this evening. The Colorado River Valley could experience gusts as high as 40 mph, creating rough waters. Breezy conditions will start to calm down around the valley throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

High pressure settles in over the valley heading into the weekend. Temperatures will hover around normal for Black Friday. Days will start and end crisp with clear skies. We’ll warm to about 10 degrees above normal by Sunday and the sunny skies will stick around.