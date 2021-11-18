13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Seasonally cool and partly cloudy through the weekend with our next system slated to move through early next week, dropping temperatures to the mid 60s by Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday start in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs near 70º under a mix of sun and clouds. More sunshine is expected Sunday behind a front that clears the clouds and picks up the breeze with gusts 25+ mph. Cooler air returns behind Sunday's front as wind speeds settle down, with lows in the 40s and highs falling to the upper 60s early next week and mid 60s by Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds.