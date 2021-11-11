13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Nov. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The unseasonably warm temperatures hold into the weekend with highs more than 10º above average into the start of next week. Expect sunshine and a light breeze through Monday with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs near 80º. Average highs for mid November are in the upper 60s, so we're running especially mild for this time of year. Clouds increase early next week as our next weather system brings back slightly cooler air with highs falling to the low 70s again by the middle of next week.