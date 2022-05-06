13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, May 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Southwest wind gusts increase near 30 mph for the second half of Thursday with warm and windy conditions closing out the work week before significant gusts help deliver a drastic drop in temperature next week. The warmest temps of the year are expected Friday with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 90s in the Las Vegas valley, about 10º above normal, with highs near 100º in Laughlin. We'll see plenty of sun Friday with gusts increasing 30-35 mph Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts 35-40 mph are possible Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. The strongest wind is expected Sunday area-wide, with gusts 45+ mph in Las Vegas and 50+ mph for the Spring Mountains and Colorado River valley. A Fire Weather Watch is already in effect for the region with the elevated fire danger and we expect additional wind-related advisories to be issued before Sunday. Blowing dust and debris will be an issue with dangerous crosswinds on roads and hazardous waves on lakes; it's best to keep any Mother's Day plans indoors if possible! Highs drop to the mid 80s Sunday and mid 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Sunshine and dry conditions are expected to continue as the wind slowly relaxes and temperatures slowly rebound back to "normal" by the end of next week.