13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, May 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind increases across the region this weekend, elevating fire danger while helping usher in cooler air that drops highs 10º-15º below average by Memorial Day. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southern Nevada Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, due to wind gusts 30-40 and low relative humidity increasing the fire threat. Gusts of this magnitude will also pick up choppy conditions on area lakes with waves 1-2 feet, so it's important to consider the forecast before making plans for the holiday weekend. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday and Saturday with mostly dry conditions as the cooling trend kicks off. Highs fall from 100º Friday, to 95º Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and almost 15º below normal in the low 80s for Memorial Day. Gusts drop to 25 mph Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds calm, skies clear, and temps warm into the end of next week with highs climbing back to the upper 90s by Thursday.