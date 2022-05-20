13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, May 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs landed in the triple digits for the first time in 2022 today at Harry Reid Airport, the official climate reporting site for Las Vegas. The average first occurrence of triple digit heat is May 24th, so we're just a few days ahead of schedule. Wind speeds are also up this afternoon with a cold front increasing gusts 35-40 mph through this evening, elevating fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 10 p.m. with no outdoor burning recommended today due to the dry and windy conditions. Gusts to 30 mph linger through the first half of Friday before settling down into the weekend. High temps fall about 15º to the mid 80s both Friday and Saturday under a mostly sunny sky with morning lows in the 60s. We'll gradually warm next week with highs bouncing back to the low 90s Sunday and Monday, mid 90s Tuesday, and close to 100º Wednesday through the end of next week.