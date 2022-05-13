13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, May 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We're clearing out, calming down, and heating up into the weekend with the first triple digit day of 2022 possible Sunday! Thursday night is calm and comfortable with gusts under 20 mph and dinner time temps in the low 70s. Highs jump about 10º each day into the weekend, climbing to the upper 80s Friday, upper 90s Saturday, and close to 100º Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and light winds are expected each afternoon with a very high UV Index, don't forget the sunscreen! Burn time is around 15 minutes. Breezy wind returns Sunday into the start of next week which helps knock temps a few degrees, but highs hold in the upper 90s through at least the middle of next week.