13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Mar. 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Warm and breezy weather settles in this weekend with highs 5º-10º above average through the beginning of next week. Thursday's partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny Friday with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80º. We'll jump to the mid 80s Saturday with gusts 20-25 mph under a mostly sunny skies. More cloud cover is expected Sunday with a light breeze knocking highs back to the low 80s. We'll hang out in the 80s each afternoon next week under a sunny sky with winds gusting close to 25 mph.