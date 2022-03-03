13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Mar. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures fall close to 20º Friday as a storm system brings back breezy wind and rain chances in time for the weekend after a very warm week. Highs land near 80º Thursday afternoon with increasing cloud cover and wind speed Thursday night ahead of Friday's weather changes. Mild temperatures hold overnight with lows in the 50s around sunrise Friday, but highs are capped in the low 60s Friday afternoon with gusts to 25 mph under a partly cloudy sky with a 40% chance for showers producing valley rain and light mountain snow. A 40%-50% shower chance sticks around Saturday with gusts increasing 30-35 mph and highs capped 10º below average in the upper 50s. The storm system moves on Sunday with wind speed calming and rain chances dropping out of the forecast with highs back in the low 60s. Rounds of breezy wind are expected next week with sunny skies and high temperatures climbing back to the upper 60s by the middle of the week.