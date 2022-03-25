13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Mar. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's forecast is sunny and warm. We will be reaching our first official 80° day of the year, Thursday evening temperatures drop through the 70s and 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. If you apreciate the heat, Friday and Saturday will be flirting with 90° for the first time this year, with a forecast of 89° and 91°, respectively. Each of those afternoons should set new record highs for the year. We'll turn mostly cloudy by Friday afternoon, and stay mostly cloudy on Saturday as south winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Sunday sees southwest gusts to 25 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the mid 80s. Monday delivers mostly cloudy weather, a 50% chance for passing showers, southwest gusts to 25 mph, and highs only in the low 70s. Tuesday morning sees a small (20%) lingering rain chance, with afternoon highs in the low 70s as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph and we turn partly cloudy. Wednesday offers north winds at 15-25 mph and sunshine, with highs back in the upper 70s.

