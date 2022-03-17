13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Mar. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We end the work week on a gorgeous note before gusty wind settles in across southern Nevada for the weekend. High clouds and mild temperatures are expected St. Patrick's Day with temps holding in the 60s after sunset with calm conditions. Cloud cover clears ahead of sunrise Friday with lows in upper 40s. Sunny skies, calm wind, and highs in the mid to upper 70s will make for picture perfect conditions Friday afternoon with comfortable weather taking us into Friday night. Unfortunately, our next weather maker arrives in time for the weekend with gusty wind settling in for several days. Mostly cloudy skies and gusts 30+ mph are expected Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Temps fall about 10º Sunday, capped in the upper 60s, with gusts near 40 mph. Partly cloudy skies deliver a 20% rain chance that clears by Sunday night. Gusts 30+ mph take us into the start of next week with sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs climb back near 70º Monday, mid 70s Tuesday, and upper 70s near 80º by the middle of next week when winds finally calm.