13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Mar. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wind gusts continue 40-50 mph Thursday with the Wind Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. in the Las Vegas valley and until 4 a.m. Friday in the Colorado River valley. Gusts exceeding 40 mph will pick up dust and debris, making travel difficult and dangerous across the region. The cold front pulls away from the region Friday with the breezy wind settling down and skies staying sunny and clear through the weekend. Friday morning starts cold with lows in the 30s, but a warming trend takes highs back to the 60s Friday afternoon, near 70º Saturday, mid 70s Sunday, and close to 80º by the start of next week.