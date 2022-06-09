13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jun. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across southern Nevada through Saturday night with near-record temperatures increasing the threat for heat related illnesses into the weekend. It's important to limit time outside during peak heating hours if possible and drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or A/C if you do have to spend time outside. Highs land near 107º Thursday with breezy wind and increase to 109º Friday and Saturday, at least tying and potentially breaking daily high temperature records both days. Lows only fall to the low to mid 80s overnight, not offering much relief from the heat. We'll trade the dangerous heat for strong wind Sunday as a cold front moves through. Gusts increase close to 40 mph Sunday afternoon, increasing the fire danger across the region and picking up blowing dust and debris. Temperatures fall behind the front with highs in the upper 90s, near the seasonal average, by the start of next week.