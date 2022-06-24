LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated storms are expected across southern Nevada Thursday night with chances 20%-30% across the region. Storms that develop have the potential for pockets of locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning. Storms will settle overnight into Friday as cloud cover clears, setting us up for a sunny start to the day. An isolated 10% rain chance lingers Friday with sticky humidity as highs climb near 103º. We jump to 105º this weekend under mostly sunny skies as we drop rain chances from the forecast.