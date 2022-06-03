13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jun. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Seasonally warm temperatures and breezy winds are expected this weekend as a few clouds mix in with the sunshine. Highs land near 100º Thursday afternoon as gusts pick up to 25 mph. We'll see increasing cloud cover this evening as temps hold in the 90s for dinner time before dropping to the mid 70s ahead of sunrise Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with gusts to 30 mph and highs in the upper 90s. The strongest wind of the weekend is expected Saturday with gusts 30-35 mph under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A little blowing dust and debris are possible with choppier conditions on area lakes Saturday afternoon, please consider the gusty winds when making outdoor plans. Highs are capped near-normal in the mid 90s Saturday. Winds calm, clouds clear, and temps warming heading into the start of next week with highs back in the upper 90s Sunday and Monday and back to the triple digits Tuesday through the end of next week under a sunny sky with dry conditions.