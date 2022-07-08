LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gusts to 30 mph continue through the end of the week with a steady warming trend taking highs to 110º by Monday. Thursday night is warm and breezy under a clear sky, lows only cool to the low 80s ahead of sunrise Friday. We're back to 25-30 mph gusts Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with near-normal highs close to 105º. Breezy wind continues Saturday before settling down Sunday as highs continue to climb. We'll warm to 107º-108º Saturday and Sunday with sunshine. Highs will come close to 110º by the start of next week with an isolated storm chance developing.