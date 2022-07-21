LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dangerous heat holds through the end of the week with highs approaching record values Friday as the Excessive Heat Warning holds. Highs climb to 112º in Las Vegas Friday with a daily high temperature record of 114º standing since 1937. It's important to limit time outside during peak heating hours and stay hydrated. The Excessive Heat Warning expires 8 p.m. Friday. Monsoon moisture moves back in this weekend, helping to drop highs to 108º Saturday and 105º Sunday. Isolated storm chances return Monday with temps falling near 100º.