13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, July 21, 2022

The July 21, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 19:55:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dangerous heat holds through the end of the week with highs approaching record values Friday as the Excessive Heat Warning holds. Highs climb to 112º in Las Vegas Friday with a daily high temperature record of 114º standing since 1937. It's important to limit time outside during peak heating hours and stay hydrated. The Excessive Heat Warning expires 8 p.m. Friday. Monsoon moisture moves back in this weekend, helping to drop highs to 108º Saturday and 105º Sunday. Isolated storm chances return Monday with temps falling near 100º.

