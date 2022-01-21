13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jan. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will dig deeper over southwest Utah. That in turn will increase cloud cover and winds. We’ll have strong northerly winds across the valley on Friday. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Southern Nevada until Friday evening will last through Saturday evening along the Colorado River Basin. There, winds can gust as high as 45 mph with isolated sustained winds between 20-25 mph. Across the Las Vegas valley gusts at times can reach upwards to 30-40 mph, even higher around Mount Charleston.

As this low continues to spin off to our east we’ll see more clouds roll through. Right now, some models are showing the back end of this system running through eastern and Southern Nevada. There is a chance for this low to push out dry air closer to the city so scattered showers are possible. There are higher chances for precipitation north through Lincoln county. Not everyone will necessarily see rain but you could get caught under a quick light shower. Overall, it’s not shaping up to be a washout for Southern Nevada.

Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above average with a warming trend in store for next week. The clouds won’t stick around for long, with a sunny weekend in store.