13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jan. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Thursday's mostly cloudy and mild conditions linger through dinner time before a weak front picks up the breeze and clears cloud cover heading into Friday. Expect overcast conditions through dinner time Thursday with temperatures in the 50s through midnight before falling to the mid 40s ahead of sunrise Friday. Breezy winds increase out of the north Friday with gusts in Las Vegas 25-30 mph, gusts in the mountains 30-35 mph, and gusts in the Colorado River Valley 35+ mph. Cloud cover clears by late Friday morning with the mostly sunny skies helping highs climb back to the mid 60s. With cooler air filtering in behind the front, temperatures will be chillier Friday night with lows falling to the low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected this weekend with high temperatures landing in the low 60s each afternoon, near the seasonal average. Partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures hold heading into the start of next week with lows in the 40s and highs near 60º.