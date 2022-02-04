Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Feb. 3, 2022

items.[0].videoTitle
The February 3, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 19:06:35-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The system that brought Wednesday's gusty wind continues to pull away Thursday with wind speeds calming and temperatures warming as we make our way into the weekend. Thursday night is cold and breezy with a clear sky and gusts dropping under 20 mph after sunset. Lows land in the low to mid 30s ahead of sunrise Friday in Las Vegas with a light breeze dropping wind chills to the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs rebound to the mid 50s Friday under a sunny sky with calmer winds. By Saturday, highs make it back to the low 60s with sunshine. Our warming trend continues into the start of next week with highs climbing to the upper 60s near 70º under sunny skies by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018