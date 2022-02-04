13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Feb. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The system that brought Wednesday's gusty wind continues to pull away Thursday with wind speeds calming and temperatures warming as we make our way into the weekend. Thursday night is cold and breezy with a clear sky and gusts dropping under 20 mph after sunset. Lows land in the low to mid 30s ahead of sunrise Friday in Las Vegas with a light breeze dropping wind chills to the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs rebound to the mid 50s Friday under a sunny sky with calmer winds. By Saturday, highs make it back to the low 60s with sunshine. Our warming trend continues into the start of next week with highs climbing to the upper 60s near 70º under sunny skies by next Tuesday.