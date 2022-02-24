13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Feb. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —This week's storm system has moved on, leaving sunny skies and cold temperatures in its wake through the end of the week. Lows start in the low to mid 30s in Las Vegas through the weekend with the warming trend taking highs to the upper 50s Friday and Saturday and low 60s Sunday. We expected plenty of sunshine and a light breeze heading into the weekend, gusts 20-25 mph are possible Saturday. Winds weaken and clouds increase Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds taking us into the start of next week. The warming trend takes highs near 70º Monday, mid 70s Tuesday, and 10º above average in the upper 70s by next Wednesday.