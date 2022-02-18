13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind will finally relax after sunset Thursday with conditions calming and temperatures warming into the weekend. Thursday evening looks clear and cold with lows falling to the upper 30s and low 40s in the Las Vegas valley ahead of sunrise Friday. Sunny skies and light winds are expected this weekend with highs climbing to the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday, perfect for outdoor recreation plans. We're back in the low 70s Sunday as cloud cover and wind speed increase ahead our next storm system that arrives Monday. Gust speeds 35+ mph are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies delivering an isolated rain chance. The breeze lingers through the middle of next week with a 10%-20% rain chance each day through Wednesday as highs fall 10º below average to the mid 50s with lows in the 30s.