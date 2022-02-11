13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Feb. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures hold through Valentine's Day before a trough of low pressure swings back through the west, dropping temps and increasing cloud cover and wind speeds. Thursday night features a breezy wind with comfortable temperatures- we'll fall to the 60s through dinner time and low 50s ahead of sunrise Friday. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon, approaching the standing daily high temperature record of 79º set back in 1971, with sunshine and light winds. Fantastic conditions stick around for your Friday night plans with clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the 60s after sunset. Highs will fall a few degrees Saturday and Sunday, but still come in about 10º above average in the low 70s with sunshine. No weather worries for any recreation plans this weekend, the wind should stay light with no shot for rain through the start of next week. More of the same is expected Monday with a forecast high of 73º on Valentine's Day with a sunny afternoon. Cloud cover and breezy wind increase Monday night ahead of a front that picks up gusts to 30+ mph Tuesday. Highs fall back to the low to mid 60s Tuesday through the end of next week with a mix of sun and clouds bringing in a slight chance for isolated rain.