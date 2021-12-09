13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cold, cloudy, and windy conditions continue this evening with shower chances off and on through dinner time. The Winter Weather Advisory for elevations greater than 6000 feet expires at 6 p.m. with snow tapering off and gusts relaxing late tonight. In the Las Vegas valley, we should be able to wrap up rain chances after 7 or 8. Once the radar dries out, our attention turns to temperature as colder, drier air moves in behind the front, clearing cloud cover and dropping temps. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s ahead of sunrise tomorrow with highs capped only in the low 50s Friday afternoon. Even with the mostly sunny skies, it will feel quite cold as a light breeze continues. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight into Saturday morning with a Freeze Watch for the valleys of Clark County. Las Vegas valley lows are expected to fall close to the freezing mark. Communities on the valley rim like Summerlin, Centennial Hills, and Anthem could see lows 30º-32º Saturday morning. Highs land in the low 50s again Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Temps rebound a touch early next week and we'll start Monday with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and highs in the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Our next storm system is set to move in Tuesday, bringing the return of gusty wind and wet weather. Rain chances are around 70% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday with highs falling back to the low 50s by the middle of next week.