13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Isolated rain and snow chances linger across southern Nevada Thursday night with the Winter Storm Warning in the Spring Mountains lasting through 4 p.m. Friday as light to moderate snow continues to fall. Mostly cloudy skies and cold conditions are expected Thursday night with overnight lows falling to the mid 40s ahead of sunrise Friday. An isolated 20% rain and snow chance lingers Friday morning and afternoon with chances wrapping up in time for New Year's Eve celebrations. Plan for very cold temperatures as we ring in 2022, with Friday's high of 55º giving way to evening temps in the 40s and overnight lows in the 30s with gusts 20-25 knocking wind chills into the upper 20s at times. Cloud cover clears and temperatures fall Saturday with sunny skies and highs just in the mid 40s. Lows land in the upper 20s and low 30s through the beginning of next week with calm wind and partly cloudy skies.