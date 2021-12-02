13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Dec. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild temperatures hold through the weekend before a pattern flip brings breezy, cooler weather back next week. Thursday evening looks comfortably cool with the high clouds clearing and dinner time temps in the low 60s after reaching highs near 70º. Mostly sunny skies are back Friday with lows starting in the upper 40s and low 50s before highs climb back near 70º, about 10º above average. Highs hold close to 70º each day through the start of next week under a sunny sky. Cloud cover and breezy wind increase by Tuesday, bringing in an isolated chance for rain, and helping introduce cooler air. High temperatures fall to the mid 60s Tuesday, and low 60s both Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the mid 40s.