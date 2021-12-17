13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Dec. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Clear and cold conditions take us into the end of the week with highs staying 5º-8º below the seasonal average through the weekend. Thursday night is clear and cold with dinner time temps in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s ahead of sunrise Friday. A week front will pick up the breeze Friday with gusts 20-25 mph possible, helping reinforce the cold air across the region. Lows fall close to the freezing mark Saturday morning with highs falling from 53º Friday closer to 50º Saturday. Highs stay in the low 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s Sunday under a sunny sky. Increasing clouds and temperatures arrive early next week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday as highs climb back near the seasonal average of 56º. Our next storm system moves in by the middle of next week, bringing the return of valley rain and mountain snow chances Wednesday and Thursday.