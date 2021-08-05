13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Aug. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The Excessive Heat Warning expires Wednesday night but the warm and breezy conditions take us into the weekend with sunny skies and dry weather holding. Gust speeds hover near 25 mph Thursday night and Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the region. Highs fall closer to the seasonal average of 104º through the weekend with a forecast high of 106º Friday, 107º Saturday, and 105º Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the low 80s. Highs hold near 104º for the first half of next week with gusts under 20 mph and abundant sunshine. A slight rain chance returns by the end of next week (10% on Thursday) but at this point widespread rain and storms are not expected for at least the next 7 days.