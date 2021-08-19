13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Aug. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures remain below the seasonal average into the start of the weekend, but wildfire smoke keeps the hazy skies in play with air quality considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Highs hold in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s into the start of next week. High cloud cover will be clear as dry air returns to the region, but the sky will look more gray than blue at times do to the smoke. A light breeze increases on Saturday before calming again Sunday as a ridge of high pressure regains control of the forecast pattern. Highs will climb back to the triple digits in response, with temperatures back above average by the middle of next week as the sunny skies and calm conditions continue.