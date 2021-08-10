13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Aug. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated storm chances continue Tuesday evening as monsoonal moisture moves back into the region, upping humidity and dropping high temperatures for the next several days.

The best chance for storms Tuesday will be along and south of I-15 with pockets of heavy rain leading to potential flash flooding in Mohave County tonight.

The storms that develop could also spread gusty outflow winds up to 40 mph through the region.

The storm chance in the Las Vegas Valley is only 10%20% tonight, again favoring the east side of the valley.

The activity that does develop should settle after sunset with overnight lows in the low 80s ahead of sunrise Wednesday.

Storm chances are back near 10%-20% Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds with higher humidity. Highs land near 103º in Las Vegas.

Conditions dry out a little Thursday into the weekend with storm chances 10% or less, allowing for highs to climb back to the seasonal average of 104º Thursday and near 107º Friday and Saturday under a mostly sunny sky.

Another round of storm chances arrive Sunday night and stick around through the middle of next week as highs fall back to the upper 90s and low 100s.