13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Apr. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We're climbing back to the 90s this weekend before a pattern flips brings big wind and a drastic drop in temperature next week. Thursday night looks clear and calm with dinner time temperatures holding the upper 70s and low 80s before overnight lows drop to the low 60s ahead of sunrise Friday. Sunny skies and light winds are expected Friday with highs climbing more than 10º above average to the upper 80s near 90º. By Saturday, highs land 15º above normal and approach record values with a forecast high of 92º. Breezy wind also picks up Saturday with gusts to 30 mph as a front swings through. High temps fall to the low 80s Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. A second, more potent, low pressure moves in Monday with gusts 45+ mph in Las Vegas with Wind Advisories expected. This system drops highs from the upper 70s Monday to the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 10º below normal. Wind settles down and temperatures warm back up to average by the end of next week.