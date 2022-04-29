13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Apr. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —40 mph wind gusts relax after sunset Thursday with breezy wind and comfortable conditions taking us into Friday morning. Dinner time temperatures hang around in the 70s Thursday evening under a clear sky with lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s ahead of sunrise Friday. Gusts to 25 mph linger Friday with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Calm wind is expected Saturday as highs jump back to the upper 80s near 90º. Breezy wind returns next week but highs hover in the upper 80s and low 90s.