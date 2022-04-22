13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Apr. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible across southern Nevada tonight with a Wind Advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Friday. Blowing dust and debris can cause issues on roadways with the potential for spotty power outages tonight. Gusts will drop below advisory criteria overnight, but gusts to 40 mph are still possible Friday with temperatures falling 10º below normal to the upper 60s near 70º. A 30-40% rain chance develops Friday morning with the best chance for a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms right around lunch time. This storm system moves on Friday night with winds calming and rain chances wrapping up. Temperatures climb back to the mid to upper 70s this weekend with sunny skies and a light breeze.