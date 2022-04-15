13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Apr. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures climb back to the 80s ahead of the holiday weekend with rounds of breezy wind off and on through the next week. Gusts to 30 mph continue Thursday night under partly cloudy skies with dinner time temperatures in the low 70s. We'll fall to the low 50s ahead of sunrise Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80º. Winds won't be as noticeable Friday with gusts under 25 mph expected. Unfortunately, strong gusts return Saturday with a fast-moving weather system picking up gusts to 40 mph across the region. Blowing dust and debris could be an issue for holiday travel on Saturday, but conditions will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. The wind weakens once the system clears the region, so gusts drop under 20 mph Easter Sunday with sunshine and highs jumping to the mid 80s. Should be fantastic for Easter egg hunts and holiday plans! The breezy wind makes a comeback heading into early next week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s through at least the middle of the week.