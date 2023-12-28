Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, December 28, 2023

The December 28, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 10:50:26-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tranquil conditions with above-normal temperatures and periods of cloud cover can be expected through Friday. We'll start our mornings in the 40s and 30s before warming into the low 60s.

By Saturday, the first of a series of systems moves in, bringing below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation chances for the end of  2023 and beginning of 2024. A 20% rain chance is expected Saturday after 10 a.m. That rain chance dwindles to 10% Sunday night into Monday morning, lessening the possibility of having a wet New Year's Eve.

The system will also bring snow to our local mountains with a 50% snow chance on Saturday in Mt. Charleston and a 20% snow chance Sunday and Monday.

