13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday, October 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Sunday evening until 8:30 p.m. for a portion of Southern Nevada, including Clark County.

Until 8:30 p.m., weather experts say the valley could experience minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

"Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent," NWS said in a release. "Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving through the south-central part of the Las Vegas Valley."

Officials say some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, Henderson, Enterprise, Mountains Edge, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, Blue Diamond, Sloan and Silverado Ranch.

Stay up to date on the weather at ktnv.com/weather. Have photos and videos of the rain pouring in your area? Send them to desk@ktnv.com for a chance to be featured on-air and online!