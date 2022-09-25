13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Sep. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have a hot and sunny weekend. Highs on Sunday will still surpass seasonal average highs, forecasted to hit the mid to upper 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. Triple digit highs will hold over the Colorado River Valley through the middle of the week. Sunny skies and light winds will be the main story if you have any weekend plans but if you are outside, it’s advised you drink plenty of water and take cooling breaks.

Highs will stay steady above normal through Tuesday but then we shake things up a little bit. Temperatures will drop to around average by Wednesday due to upper level disturbances to the west of Southern Nevada. Instability will increase as these disturbances push the area of high pressure over us to our east. This sets us up for some late monsoonal moisture. There will be chances for showers for the middle of the week, the highest being Wednesday and Thursday. Mohave county could see some action as early as Tuesday but this moist air mass has a better chance to penetrate the dry conditions over Southern Nevada and Southern California Wednesday and Thursday. It’s not expected to be too crazy of an event but isolated flash flooding is still a possibility.

Temperatures will stay around average through the weekend as we dry out.

