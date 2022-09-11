13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Sep. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Increasing moisture continues to flow into Southern Nevada as remnants of former hurricane Kay move inland. Storm chances are around 20% Sunday evening with an increase in potential for rain in the overnight/early morning hours of Monday. Temperatures hit the mid 90s Sunday before falling back into the low 90s Monday through Thursday. Monday looks active with 50% chance of thunderstorms and a lingering 20-30% chance through Wednesday.