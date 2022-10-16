13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, October 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s early this mornings. We'll see daytime highs back off to the low 80s Sunday afternoon, which brings us closer to average for this time of year. Later this afternoon more sunshine will pair with light winds. Storm chances remain for Mohave County, but we expect to stay mostly dry in Clark County. A few pop-up showers are possible through Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley. Overnight and early morning temperatures fall into the 60s overnight before low 80s returns Monday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build in our region mid-week, bringing a slight warm-up.