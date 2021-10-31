13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures this Halloween will be a treat! We'll land in the upper 70s ans low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds run 10-15 mph with gusts just under 20 mph this afternoon. We'll see wind taper off and clouds build in the evening and overnight hours. For trick-or-treat planning purposes, sunset is at 5:45 p.m. and twilight is at 6:10 p.m. We'll drop into the upper 60s by 10 p.m. As we welcome November on Monday, expect more cloud cover and a lingering breeze with gusts to 20 mph. Temperatures the upper 70s return to the forecast and hold steady through Thursday. The high Sierra’s could see some precipitation through Inyo county but Clark county looks to stay dry for the week.