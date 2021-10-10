13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weekend temperatures continue to run below average with a daytime high of 77° Sunday. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and mostly light winds before a major change in conditions Monday.

A cold front moves in late Monday that will bring sustained winds between 25-35 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph. A High Wind Warning will be in place for most of our region from 11 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday. A Wind Advisory will also be in place for the Colorado River Valley and northwest Arizona. We'll see temperatures drop from the mid 70s Monday to the mid 60s on Tuesday. This system brings a rain chance Monday night into Tuesday morning with the potential for light snow accumulation in the local mountains. Daytime highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds back later in the week bringing us to the mid 70s by Friday. Overnight temperatures are cold in the low 50s and upper 40s through most of the week.