13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, November 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cold start to the day in the 30s, and we'll see daytime highs land in the upper 50s with sunny and calm (winds under 10 mph) conditions. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the upper 30s in Las Vegas. Northeast Clark County will see a freeze warning overnight as temperatures fall below freezing in some areas including Moapa, Overton and Mesquite. Take pets indoors and take care of plants or pipes. Highs are back in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, with mid 60s on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. A few light north breezes (gusts 15 mph) are expected for the holiday, but all things considered, the forecast looks good. Nighttime lows will be in the low 40s in Las Vegas most of next week.